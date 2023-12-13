Urban Title 8

Give your videos a crisp, modern identity with a minimal lower third overlay. This transparent title scene features bold typography, kinetic motion, and a clean flat design, perfect for YouTube, interviews, presentations, and corporate content. Customize headline and subtitle, adjust fonts and colors, and match your brand in minutes. The energetic, staggered reveals and simple duotone palette keep attention on your message without clutter. Use it as a polished motion title or as a classic lower third to elevate your edits with clarity and style.