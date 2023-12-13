Urban Title 11

Make your message unmistakable with a clean, modern motion title designed for transparent overlay use. This template features bold typography, a rounded text box, and a playful hand-drawn underline with a striking circular accent. Smooth type-in and slide-in animations keep the pace crisp without distracting from your content. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha background. Ideal for tutorials, intros, captions, and quick identifiers where clarity and style matter.