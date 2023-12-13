Urban Title 3

Create sleek name IDs with this minimal lower third. Bold typography, smooth kinetic animation, and flat color accents deliver a modern, polished look. The transparent overlay drops over any footage, perfect for YouTube intros, interviews, vlogs, and corporate content. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Three editable text lines make it simple to present names, roles, and tags, while a subtle arrow adds emphasis. Designed to be fast to set up and effortless to reuse, this motion title keeps your visuals clean, readable, and on‑brand.