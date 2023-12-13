Urban Title 7
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
110exports
Add a clean, modern lower third to your videos with this minimal motion title. It features bold typography, a smooth kinetic build, and a stylish accent shape that draws focus without clutter. The transparent overlay works perfectly on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and sizes to match your brand for YouTube, corporate, interviews, or presentations. The result is a crisp, professional identifier that’s easy to read on-screen and simple to set up.
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