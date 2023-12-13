Urban Title 6

Give your videos a crisp, modern identity with this minimal lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it pairs a bold headline with a clean subtitle and a colored title bar for instant clarity. A sleek curved accent and subtle motion keep attention on your message without distracting from footage. Ideal for YouTube, interviews, vlogs, corporate content, and promos. Fully customizable fonts and colors help you match any brand or style. Make your titles professional, readable, and fast to set up with this versatile motion title.