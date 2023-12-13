Urban Title 10

Deliver crisp, modern titles with this minimal transparent overlay. Designed for lower thirds or motion titles, it features bold typography, clean accents, and kinetic type animation that snaps in with confidence. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match any brand. Perfect for YouTube content, interviews, presentations, and corporate videos where clarity and speed matter. With a transparent alpha channel, it layers seamlessly over footage without blocking key visuals. Build hierarchy with a headline and supporting label, and keep your edits fast and on-brand.