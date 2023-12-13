Urban Title 9

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, modern lower third. This minimal, transparent overlay features bold typography, a sleek rounded title bar, and a subtle curved accent for emphasis. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on your message without distracting from your footage. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, vlogs, presentations, and corporate videos. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. Drop it over any clip and you’re ready to roll.