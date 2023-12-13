Urban Title 4
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
416exports
Give your videos a crisp, modern identity with this minimal lower third. The transparent overlay features bold typography, a clean duotone accent, and smooth slide-in motion that complements any edit. Designed for quick customization, it includes a main headline and a supporting subtitle, with controls for fonts and colors. The understated style keeps focus on your content while adding professional branding. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, and corporate videos where clarity and polish matter.
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