Urban Title 12

Give your videos a clean, modern identity with a minimal lower third. This transparent motion title uses bold typography, flat design shapes, and a smooth slide-in to present names, roles, or short tags without clutter. The capsule panel and rounded name bar create clear hierarchy and instant readability for YouTube, social, or corporate content. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and keep the focus on your message. Perfect when you need a sleek, professional overlay that works on any background and stays out of the way.