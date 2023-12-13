Urban Title 5

Add a crisp, modern nameplate to your videos with this minimal lower third. The transparent overlay is perfect for interviews, tutorials, streams, and corporate content. Enjoy clean typography, a simple geometric accent, and a subtle underline that draws attention without distracting your audience. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds for a polished, brand-ready result. Smooth slide-in motion keeps pacing professional and unobtrusive, making this template a versatile fit for any project.