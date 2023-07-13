Music Stories 1

Promote your latest release with a sleek vertical music visualizer. A reactive circular audio spectrum frames your artwork while neon waves glide in the background. Clean titles highlight the track and artist, and a bold CTA drives listeners to act. Perfect for stories, reels, and ads, this template pairs high-contrast neon styling with smooth, fluid motion for a polished, modern look. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and audio to match your brand. Ideal for artists, labels, and promoters who want eye-catching music promos that convert.