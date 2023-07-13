Music Stories 12

Turn your track into a striking story with a clean, vertical music visualizer. A reactive audio spectrum pulses beneath elegant, geometric panels while your cover image, headline, and CTA take center stage. The minimal, neumorphic style keeps attention on your brand and sound. Perfect for track teasers, podcast bites, or radio promos, this template is built for quick customization—swap the image, edit texts, pick your colors, and drop in your audio. Smooth motion and crisp typography make your content pop across Stories and Reels.