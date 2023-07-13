Music Stories 16

Showcase your music with a sleek vertical visualizer built for stories and short-form promos. Audio‑reactive waves pulse to your soundtrack while clean typography and a gradient CTA drive engagement. Replace the background image, edit titles and artist, and tailor fonts and colors to match your branding. Smooth, minimal motion keeps focus on the music, ideal for track teasers, releases, playlists, or radio spots. Export in 9:16 and share across your social channels in minutes.