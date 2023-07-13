Music Stories 11

Build a standout vertical music story in seconds. This clean, elegant design pairs bold vertical titles with soft purple gradients, a dot pattern overlay, and a clear CTA for driving listens. Customize colors, fonts, and a hero image to match your brand or release. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps the focus on your message while the swipe-up cue invites action. Perfect for artists, labels, and creators promoting tracks, releases, or playlists across social stories and reels.