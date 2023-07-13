Music Stories 8
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Bring your music to life with a vertical audio visualizer built for stories and reels. A bold gradient panel frames your artwork while a responsive audio spectrum moves to the beat. Clean media player controls, clear titles, and a call-to-action help you promote releases in seconds. Personalize text, colors, and imagery to match your brand and export a polished, story-ready clip that looks great on any platform.