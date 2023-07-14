Music Stories 9
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
315exports
Showcase your track with a sleek vertical music visualizer built for stories and reels. This template features a clean player UI, reactive audio spectrum, bold titles, and a customizable call-to-action button. Personalize the colors, fonts, image, and text to match your brand and drive plays, downloads, or pre-saves. Smooth transitions and modern flat design keep the focus on your music while delivering a polished promo in seconds.