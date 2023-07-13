Music Stories 15

Promote your latest track or episode with a sleek vertical music visualizer. This story-ready template features an audio-reactive spectrum, bold titles, a central playback control and a prominent call-to-action button for quick conversions. The clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your cover image and messaging while fluid, beat-synced motion adds polish. Perfect for artists, labels and podcasters looking to create modern reels, stories and shorts in seconds—just drop in your image, edit text, pick colors and upload audio.