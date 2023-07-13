Music Stories 3

Promote your next track or album with a sleek, vertical story video. This minimal, geometric design features glowing concentric rings, a circular cover image, bold titles, a vertical side label and a prominent CTA button. Smooth, fluid motion keeps focus on your music and artwork while the clean layout is perfect for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and more. Easily customize colors, texts, fonts, media and audio to match your brand and release. Ideal for singles, albums, playlists and artist announcements—ready to post in minutes.