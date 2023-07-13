Music Stories 10

Showcase your track or podcast with a bold, vertical music visualizer. This story-ready template pairs an audio-reactive spectrum with clean cover art, eye-catching titles, a prominent play icon, and a clear CTA. Customize colors, fonts, text, image, and audio to match your brand. The neon-on-dark aesthetic is perfect for Reels, TikTok, Shorts, or Stories, delivering an energetic, modern promo that stands out. Perfect for releases, teasers, and episode highlights—just drop in your content and publish in minutes.