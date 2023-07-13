Music Stories 2

Showcase your music in a sleek vertical story. This minimal audio visualizer blends geometric shapes with a reactive spectrum, progress bar, and a bold call-to-action button. Drop in your cover photo and audio, adjust titles, fonts, and colors, and you’re ready to promote tracks, singles, or albums. Smooth slide-ins, type-on text, and beat-synced motion keep attention while staying clean and brand-friendly. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators who need fast, polished promos for social stories and reels.