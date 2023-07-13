Music Stories 13

Showcase your track with a sleek, vertical music visualizer built for stories and reels. This template combines a smooth audio spectrum with a clean media‑player UI, rounded cards, and a warm gradient background. Personalize the hero image, titles, and callouts, then match the palette and fonts to your brand. The beat‑reactive waveform adds motion and energy without losing minimal elegance. Perfect for artists, labels, podcasts, and radio promos looking to stand out with modern 2D motion graphics.