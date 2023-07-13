Music Stories 5

Promote your latest track, DJ mix, or podcast with a sleek vertical music visualizer. This story‑ready template features a centered cover card, bold titles, and an audio‑reactive waveform that brings your sound to life. A glowing circular control and clear call‑to‑action help drive engagement. Customize fonts, colors, image, and audio to match your brand in minutes. The minimal, elegant design keeps the focus on your artwork and message, making it ideal for social promos, teasers, and quick announcements across platforms.