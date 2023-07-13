Music Stories 7

Turn your audio into a standout vertical story. This music visualizer pairs a reactive audio spectrum with smooth, layered waves, bold titles, and a clear call-to-action. Add your cover or photo, artist and track info, and match the colors to your brand. Optimized for 9:16 stories, it’s ideal for singles, EPs, playlists, and podcasts. The clean layout keeps attention on your sound while the vibrant gradients ensure it pops in any feed. Fast to customize and perfect for releases or promos.