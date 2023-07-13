Music Stories 6

Turn your audio into an eye-catching vertical story. This music visualization template pairs a reactive waveform with bold, readable titles, a handy play icon, and a clean call-to-action. Minimal, flat design and vibrant gradients keep focus on your track or podcast while maintaining brand-friendly clarity. Swap the cover image, edit titles and artist lines, and tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Perfect for promoting new releases, episode drops, or social teasers in a modern 9:16 format.