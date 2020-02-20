Youtube Instagram Story 11
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Promote your YouTube channel with a clean, vertical story video. This minimal, flat-design slideshow features bold typography, smooth transitions, and a clear play-focused CTA that stands out. Showcase multiple images, add a channel name and link, and guide viewers with an intuitive swipe-up arrow. The layout blends a striking color panel with your visuals for an eye-catching split-screen look. Perfect for Instagram Stories and other vertical platforms, it’s fast to customize and designed to drive clicks to your content.
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