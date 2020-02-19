Youtube Instagram Story 5
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
231exports
Create eye-catching vertical promos in seconds. This 9:16 story template blends minimalist flat design with bold typography, diagonal color panels, and a clear swipe-up CTA. Smooth slide-in transitions, gradient tints, and crisp text ensure high readability over your photos. Swap in your images, adjust colors and fonts, and launch attention-grabbing teasers, announcements, and channel updates optimized for social stories.
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