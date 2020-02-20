Youtube Instagram Story 12

Showcase your channel updates in a sleek vertical story built for YouTube. This minimal, flat-design promo features a centered framed slideshow, clean outline headlines, and a bold play icon CTA. Smooth slide-ins and fades keep the focus on your message while subtle panels and tint overlays add polish. Easily customize text, colors, and images to match your brand and tease upcoming videos or series. Ideal for quick announcements, episode highlights, or channel trailers across story placements. Create a professional, on-brand story promo in minutes and keep your audience engaged.