Youtube Instagram Story 4
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
134exports
Make your next vertical story pop with a bold, minimal design built for YouTube promotion. This template centers a clean translucent card over cinematic background imagery, highlighting a strong headline, supporting lines, and a built-in play CTA. Easily swap background images, edit fonts, and adjust brand colors for the shapes, lines, and icon. Smooth slide-ins and gentle camera drift keep your message in focus while staying engaging on mobile. Ideal for channel teasers, episode previews, and quick social ads across story placements.
Pack (23)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock