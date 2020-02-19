Youtube Instagram Story 4

Make your next vertical story pop with a bold, minimal design built for YouTube promotion. This template centers a clean translucent card over cinematic background imagery, highlighting a strong headline, supporting lines, and a built-in play CTA. Easily swap background images, edit fonts, and adjust brand colors for the shapes, lines, and icon. Smooth slide-ins and gentle camera drift keep your message in focus while staying engaging on mobile. Ideal for channel teasers, episode previews, and quick social ads across story placements.