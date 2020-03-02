Youtube Instagram Story 19

Create a crisp YouTube channel promo in vertical story format. This minimal, flat-design template features bold typography, a dot-grid backdrop, circular accents, and a clear CTA button. Showcase up to three images with smooth, defocus transitions and gentle zooms. Easily customize colors, fonts, dot pattern intensity, and YouTube icon hues to match your branding. Ideal for teasers, episode announcements, tutorials and channel updates. Optimized for social stories, it’s quick to edit and perfect for driving views and subscribers with clean, modern motion graphics.