Youtube Instagram Story 17
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
504exports
Showcase your next upload with a clean, vertical story promo. This minimal design pairs bold headline typography and concise body copy with a subtle image tint, a sliding panel accent, and a recognizable YouTube play icon. Swap in your own images, edit titles and descriptions, adjust colors and tint strength, and toggle the CTA arrow to guide viewers. Built for 9:16 platforms, it’s perfect for quick channel updates, trailers, and content teasers that keep the focus on your message.
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