Youtube Instagram Story 18
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
222exports
Promote your latest video with a clean, minimalist story design. This vertical template features a polaroid-style slideshow, bold headline space, and a clear swipe-up arrow for calls to action. A prominent YouTube play mark reinforces your platform while smooth, seamless transitions keep attention on your visuals. Easily customize images, text, and colors to match your branding and create engaging teasers or announcements for shorts, reels, or stories across platforms.
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