Youtube Instagram Story 22
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
114exports
Showcase your channel with a sleek vertical story promo. This minimalist, flat-design template blends bold title chips, smooth slide-ins, and a soft duotone overlay for maximum legibility. Add three full-screen images, stack compelling headlines, and finish with a clear call-to-action paired with a YouTube icon. Ideal for reels and stories, it delivers a polished, social-first look to tease videos, playlists, or updates. Fast to edit, easy to brand, and built to boost watch intent.
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