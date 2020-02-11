Youtube Instagram Story 2

Promote your channel or latest upload with a crisp vertical story video. This minimal, flat design features bold typography, angled panels, a dot‑grid texture, and a built‑in YouTube play badge for instant recognition. Swap in your images, headline, subtitle and website, then tune colors to match your brand. Smooth slide‑ins and confident motion keep attention on your message while the centered CTA drives clicks. Perfect for YouTube, Shorts, Reels and Stories.