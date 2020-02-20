Youtube Instagram Story 13

Promote your channel with a clean, vertical story video built for YouTube. This minimal, flat-design template features bold geometric shapes, a central play icon, and smooth, fluid motion. Easily add your text and images to the centered pill container and let the crisp layout drive attention to your message. Optimized for 9:16, it’s perfect for social stories and channel teasers. Fast to edit, impactful to watch, and ideal for creators who want a modern, branded look without the clutter.