Youtube Instagram Story 8
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
604exports
Make quick, polished story promos that stand out. This vertical template blends minimal, flat design with smooth slide-ins, a clean overlay, and a clear CTA button supported by a swipe-up arrow. Customize background imagery, colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand in seconds. The two-column layout keeps messages readable, while subtle motion ensures a professional look on any platform. Perfect for channel teasers, episode previews, announcements, or product highlights when you need clarity and impact fast.
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