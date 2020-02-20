Youtube Instagram Story 9

Promote your channel in style with a clean, vertical story video. This minimal, flat-design template features a central rounded text card, smooth typewriter headlines, and a bold call-to-action. Swap in your images, customize titles and descriptions, and tweak overlay and shape colors to match your brand. A YouTube play icon reinforces the platform focus while the dimmed background ensures maximum readability. Perfect for quick promos, episode teasers, or content highlights—optimized for story placements and ready to export fast.