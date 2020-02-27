Youtube Instagram Story 16

Promote your channel with a sleek vertical YouTube story promo. This minimal, flat-design template frames your media with animated borders, a bold play icon and a clear call-to-action button. Swap in up to three full-screen images, edit two text fields, and customize colors, fonts and overlay opacity to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins, clean geometry and readable typography make it perfect for quick teasers, shorts and reels. Optimized for 9:16 stories, it delivers impact in seconds and guides viewers to watch more.