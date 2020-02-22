Youtube Instagram Story 15

Promote your next YouTube video with a clean, vertical story template. This minimal, flat design features a bold headline, a central play icon, and smooth transitions across full-screen images. Customize images, colors, and fonts to match your brand, and use the clear layout to tease content, announce premieres, or highlight channel updates. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it’s an effective, polished promo that keeps focus on your message while maintaining a professional YouTube-driven aesthetic.