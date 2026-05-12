Luma Line 1

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with this clean lower third. A sleek rounded rectangle and gradient outline frame your name and title, while smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on your content. The transparent overlay drops onto any footage, and simple text and color controls make branding effortless. Perfect for interviews, presentations, vlogs, webinars, and corporate videos, this minimal design works with any style or soundtrack. Add clarity and credibility to your on-screen identities in seconds.