Luma Line 12

Add polished name titles to any video with this clean lower third. The transparent overlay features a refined rounded frame, subtle gradient accents, and smooth outline reveals. Customize two text lines, fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The calm pacing keeps focus on your message without distracting from your footage. Perfect for interviews, livestreams, tutorials, presentations, and corporate videos where clarity and style matter. Drop it over your edit, adjust the look in seconds, and deliver professional results fast.