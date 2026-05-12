Luma Line 6

Give your videos polished, readable captions with this modern lower third. Featuring a vibrant gradient banner, clean flat design, and smooth slide-in animation, it’s an ideal transparent overlay for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, presentations, and corporate videos. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to fit any brand. The structured two-line layout clearly separates names from roles or extra info while staying minimal and unobtrusive. Add professional clarity to your content with an elegant digital banner that works across YouTube, social, and broadcast.