Luma Line 7

Create polished lower thirds in seconds with this clean, transparent overlay. A crisp rounded rectangle frames your name and role, while a stylish gradient accent and smooth slide animations add modern flair. Designed to be minimal and elegant, it fits interviews, webinars, corporate videos, documentaries, and social content without distracting from your footage. Easily edit text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The animation is subtle yet refined, ensuring professional results on any background. Perfect when you need a clear, unobtrusive title that looks great and renders fast.