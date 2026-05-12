Luma Line 5

Add clean, professional on-screen IDs with this minimal lower third. A smooth animated line draws a rounded frame and reveals two lines of crisp typography, perfect for names and titles. The transparent alpha makes it easy to place over any footage, while adjustable fonts, sizes, and colors (including the gradient accent) let you match your brand. Subtle motion keeps attention on your subject without distraction. Ideal for interviews, webinars, corporate videos, news, vlogs, and social content where clarity and polish matter.