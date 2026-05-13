Luma Line 8

Give names and titles a modern edge with this clean, gradient lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it sits neatly over any footage and keeps focus on your message. Customize headline and subline, tweak fonts, sizes, and spacing, and adjust the gradient and accent colors to match your brand. The smooth slide-in and subtle line wipe add polish without distraction, making it ideal for interviews, webinars, corporate videos, news segments, and YouTube content. Fast to edit and broadcast-ready, this minimal title bar ensures legibility and consistent branding across all your productions.