Luma Line 9

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with this clean gradient lower third. The transparent overlay keeps focus on your footage while presenting a crisp two-line layout for name and title. Smooth slide-in animation, refined typography, and vibrant gradient accents ensure readability on any background. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for interviews, webinars, tutorials, news-style content, and social videos. This minimal, elegant design stays unobtrusive yet clear, making your on-screen IDs look consistent and modern across every piece of content.