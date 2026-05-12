Luma Line 4

Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent lower third featuring a sleek gradient accent. This minimal, elegant motion title includes two editable text lines for names, titles, or tags. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, and place it over any footage thanks to the alpha channel. Smooth line-wipe motion keeps attention where it matters while maintaining a professional look. Ideal for interviews, webinars, broadcasts, livestreams, YouTube, and social content. A modern, flat design ensures clarity and legibility on any background, so your on-screen identifiers always look sharp and on‑brand.