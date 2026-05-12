Luma Line 10

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features elegant typography and a sleek gradient bar that glides in with a smooth line‑wipe reveal. Perfect for interviews, webinars, news, and YouTube content, it keeps focus on your footage while adding professional clarity to names and titles. Customize both text lines, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. With refined motion and a neutral mood, it pairs well with any edit or soundtrack and enhances legibility without stealing the spotlight.