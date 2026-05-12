Luma Line 11

Present names and titles with a crisp, modern touch. This transparent lower third features clean typography and a subtle diagonal gradient accent that sweeps in smoothly, keeping focus on your footage. Ideal for interviews, webinars, live streams, and corporate videos, it’s easy to customize with your own text, fonts, and colors. The understated, elegant motion fits any brand style and soundtrack. Drop it over your edit to instantly add professional on-screen identification without clutter. Simple, tasteful, and broadcast-ready.