Luma Line 15

Add polished on-brand captions with this clean, transparent lower third. A rounded gradient banner hosts two editable text lines, perfect for names, roles, topics, or quick identifiers. Its minimal, flat-design aesthetic keeps focus on your footage while staying highly legible. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, and drop it over interviews, vlogs, tutorials, news, or live streams. Smooth line-wipe animations deliver a professional reveal and exit without distraction. This versatile overlay is easy to use, readable on all backgrounds, and ideal for consistent broadcast-quality titling across your videos.