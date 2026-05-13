Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luma Line 15 - Original - Poster image

Luma Line 15

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Digital banner
Rounded rectangle
Neutral
7exports
rating
Add polished on-brand captions with this clean, transparent lower third. A rounded gradient banner hosts two editable text lines, perfect for names, roles, topics, or quick identifiers. Its minimal, flat-design aesthetic keeps focus on your footage while staying highly legible. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, and drop it over interviews, vlogs, tutorials, news, or live streams. Smooth line-wipe animations deliver a professional reveal and exit without distraction. This versatile overlay is easy to use, readable on all backgrounds, and ideal for consistent broadcast-quality titling across your videos.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us