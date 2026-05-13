Luma Line 14

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, gradient-accented lower third. This transparent motion title features a centered name line, a subtle subtitle banner, and smooth, elegant animations that suit interviews, YouTube content, livestreams, and corporate pieces. Easily customize both text lines, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. The refined, minimal look ensures readability over any footage while keeping attention on your subject. Add professional identification, segment titles, or role tags in seconds and export with confidence.